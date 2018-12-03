Latest Galaxy S10 leak reveals the truth about Samsung’s new flagship

With 2019 fast approaching, the Galaxy S10 launch is now well and truly just around the corner – and a new leak seemingly reveals all about Samsung’s plans for its next flagship.

The latest Galaxy S10 leak comes to us from noted Android tipster Ice Universe, who recently tweeted out alleged details of Samsung’s S10 lineup.

As per previous rumours, the Galaxy S10 range in 2019 will apparently be comprised of no less than three handsets, with a more affordable Galaxy S10 Lite model designed to rival the likes of the iPhone XR and OnePlus 6T joining the usual Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ flagship duo.

According to the crystal ball gazer, all three handsets will feature Samsung’s new Infinity-O display as revealed at SDC 2018, which replaces the large central notch design that has become commonplace on Android phones with a smaller, circular cut-out positioned in the top left-hand corner of the screen.

This kind of camera cut-out should allow Samsung to make the Galaxy S10 its most bezel-free phone yet, though there will be compromises: the smaller O-shaped hole will likely mean that Samsung has to ditch facial recognition technology on its S10 range, and the new alignment could also change the way notifications are displayed on the device compared to previous models like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

As the S10+ is rumoured to sport a dual front camera system, its cut-out will differ slightly to the other two models, the leaker adds, but regardless of the nuances of the design move, notch haters will no doubt be pleased to hear that next year’s Samsung flagships look set to offer a tidier display aesthetic.

It does, however, beg the question as to when Samsung plans to equip one of its handsets with its ‘New Infinity’ display, which scraps a cut-out altogether in favour of under-display camera technology for a true all-screen experience.

One possibility is that the ‘New Infinity’ display is being saved for Samsung’s 10th anniversary flagship, which could be released under the Galaxy X moniker – or that it will be debuted later in 2019 with the Galaxy Note 10.

Whatever the case, it looks likes next year’s Galaxy flagships will represent a radical redesign rather a more incremental update, and that’s something for phone fans to be excited about.

What do you want to see on the Galaxy S10?