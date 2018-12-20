Galaxy S10 mega leak shows next Samsung flagship in a radical new light

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is still a couple of months from making its first official appearance, but the eagerly-awaited new flagship may have snuck out into the wild a little early – and we might also have our best look yet at big sibling the Galaxy S10+.

The image above was purportedly taken on a subway train in Samsung’s South Korean homeland. It shows a smartphone with super-thin bezels and what appears to be a punch-hole within the display for the selfie camera.

First posted online by a Twitter user @inss0317 and reported by WCCFtech, the image falls in line with some of the rumours and leaks surrounding the Galaxy S10 device. Of course, the image isn’t of the greatest quality so it’s impossible to know for sure.

If we were judging based on the available information, we’d wonder whether those bezels are slim enough and whether the camera hole might be a little too large, compared with some of the leaked renders that have appeared online in recent weeks.

Also, given there are a number of tech firms operating in this space, it’s entirely possible this is another device from a different manufacturer. Overall, we’d suggest you take this image with a grain of salt.

If that hasn’t satisfied your S10 gossip cravings for today, here’s a preview of how the Galaxy S10 Plus could look when Samsung officially takes off the wrapper in February. The 360-degree video was taken by TechConfiguations (via T3) and was pulled together based upon the massive array of leaks in recent months.

If the phone ends up looking like this, they’ll be queueing around the block for the Galaxy S10 Plus, which is likely to boast a 6.4-inch Infinity O display, complete with a dual-selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and insanely small bezels.

The processor will be the Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820, depending on where you buy the phone. That’ll be joined by up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This particular variant is also expected to offer the option of 5G connectivity, enabling Samsung fans to be ready for the big roll out.

Which variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are you most excited about? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.