Why is this new, official Galaxy S10 case so emotional?

Samsung’s LED flip cases for its Galaxy smartphones have long been a great way for users to see incoming notifications without subjecting themselves to the enticing majesty of the full display.

However, you ain’t seen nothing yet, Galaxy fans. It appears Samsung is going to launch a new version of the case with an “Emotional LED Lighting Effect.” A new leak shows the packaging for the forthcoming accessory for the Galaxy S10e and, according to the leaker, it’ll also be available for the S10 and S10 Plus, in both black and white shades.

It appears the new case iteration will also show notifications, like a phone to represent an incoming call, while the handset is face down. The rest of the time it appears the case will show a garish starry sky in LED lighting, but it’s not sure whether it will make that Galaxy will twinkle.

As Android Police points out, it’s likely that this new feature will be powered by the new inductive charging system on the back to the device itself.

The packaging for other cases revealed last week advertised the Wireless PowerShare for the S10 range, which is designed for charging another device, such as the forthcoming Galaxy Buds truly wireless ear buds.

According to the packaging, users will be advised to remove the case before attempting to use the Wireless PowerShare feature, but that doesn’t mean the feature can’t power a case of its own.

The Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus will be revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked event taking place on Wednesday February 20.

The company is also likely to take the wrappers off the Galaxy X foldable handset. We’re hoping to see the consumer-reader version of the phone with a solid release date in tow.

Will you be grabbing one of the Galaxy S10 smartphones when they go on sale? Or are your eyes set firmly on the Galaxy X (or whatever it’s called)? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.