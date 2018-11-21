New Galaxy S10 rumours tip 5G phone with six cameras and huge display

Samsung is set to launch its next flagship, the Galaxy S10, next year – and it could sport the largest display ever seen on the phone, as well as a radical new camera system.

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal posits the the Galaxy S10 could be the mystery Samsung device codenamed ‘Beyond X’ and sport a super-sized 6.7-inch screen.

Alongside this, the rumours suggest the Galaxy S10 will come with no less than six cameras – four on the rear to trump this year’s excellent Huawei P20 Pro being complemented by a further two on the front of the device – as well offering 5G connectivity.

Further Galaxy S10 speculation suggests it will do away with the controversial ‘notch’ screen design in favour of its camera sensors being embedded under the screen, as well as coming with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Of course, this gossip can’t yet be corroborated by any stretch, and could even refer to the Galaxy X foldable phone given its mysterious codename.

Still, the WSJ is a generally reliable source and one we’d tend to give more credence to than a random phone blog – so watch this space.

A final possibility is that the mooted display and camera configuration will feature on the Galaxy Note 10, which isn’t expected to launch until later in 2019.

