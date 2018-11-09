The Galaxy S10’s display just leaked and it looks like a revelation

It’s been all-go at the Samsung Developer Conference 2018 this week, with the South Korean firm teasing the Galaxy F foldable phone and announcing a number of software updates, but perhaps the most important reveal has flown under the radar –and it concerns none other than the Galaxy S10.

As first spotted by Android Police, Samsung quietly took the wraps off of its 2019 smartphone screen lineup at SDC 2018, revealing four new Infinity displays in addition to the bendy Infinity Flex that we’re hoping to see on the Galaxy X.

These are the Infinity-U, Infinity-V, Infinity-O, and New Infinity displays. Take a look at the picture below and you’ll see that the Infinity-U and Infinity-V look strangely familiar, as they feature a sizeable notch – the kind of cut out that’s become an unfortunate mainstay of Android phones this year.

But it’s safe to say Samsung has bigger plans for its next flagship, the Galaxy S10, and that’s where the Infinity-O and New Infinity come in.

The Infinity-O display seemingly sports a near-microscopic dot in the centre of the screen and closely resembles a recent Galaxy S10 render shared by mobile tipster Benjamin Geskin on Twitter.

The New Infinity display is more intriguing still, as it looks like the kind of completely bezel-free design we’ve heard tipped for the Galaxy S10 in the past. This could mean that rumours suggesting Samsung is exploring the possibility of placing components like front cameras and speakers under the screen are accurate, and the Galaxy S10 could be one of the purest examples of all-screen design ever seen.

Doubly interesting is the fact that Samsung’s Infinity display reveal doesn’t just impact its own Galaxy line of smartphones. Samsung Display makes the OLED screens found on a number of top flagships including the iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3, so it could be that we’re not just getting taste of how the Galaxy S10 is taking shaping, but also future iPhones and other high-end Android handsets.

