Galaxy S10 design leaked again – and this time it’s official

The Samsung Galaxy S10 design hasn’t been the most closely-guarded of secrets, but at least the company itself has refrained from showing off the new flagship prematurely.

However, on the same day after the firm confirmed the Galaxy S10 (and perhaps the Galaxy X) will arrive on February 20, Samsung appeared to show off the device on its very own website.

In an article explaining how the One UI and Android Pie update will transform the way Samsung fans use their phones, the company used an image of an unreleased phone with non-existent bezels and punch-hole selfie camera.

The image mirrored exactly what we’ve come to expect from the Galaxy S10 when it is finally revealed next month. Samsung has quickly removed the shot, SamMobile reports, and replaced it with a device with no cut-out and thicker bezels. Check out the original, and its replacement below:

Did Samsung slip up here? Or is it simply unconcerned by getting that admittedly flawless design out there when most people have seen it one way or another. Could it have been a craft marketing ploy, not that the Galaxy S range needs it of course? Who knows. Anyway it’s gone now.

Regardless, we only have around five weeks to wait for Samsung to take the wrappers of the S10 officially, with the San Francisco event taking place on February 20. That’s a full four days before Mobile World congress gets underway in Barcelona.

The handset is expected to arrive in at least three variants. A 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite (or S10 E), a standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and the premium 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+. A 5G-enabled version is expected to follow, but that may not be released until the next-gen speeds are closer to availability.

Which Galaxy S10 variant are you eyeing? Can the new design help the range record from a poorly-received Galaxy S10? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.