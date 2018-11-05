Has the latest Android Pie beta given away the Samsung Galaxy S10 design?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launch is still months away, but a new version of the Android Pie beta could offer a sneak preview of the phone’s design.

The latest version of the beta for the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 appears to show a graphical interpretation of the S10 with an almost bezel-free display.

The outline, posted by noted Samsung leaker @IceUniverse and Max Weinback of XDA Developers, shows a little room for a selfie camera, but could tie into suggestions Samsung is planning to ditch the iris scanner completely in favour of the in-display fingerprint sensor.

While this could easily be dismissed as an outline, there’s previous here. The Android Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 accurately predicted the S9 design. Even before that, the Galaxy S7’s Android Nougat beta gave as a preview of the S8 design.

In a follow up tweet Weinbach pointed out: “If anyone thinks it’s nothing, the S7 Nougat beta showed the S8, S8 Oreo beta showed the S9, it is logical for the S9/N9 beta to show the S10. This does match leaks.”

Most observers are expecting the Galaxy S10 to boost the screen-to-body ratio of the device, but if this outline is accurate it would surpass most exceptions.

We’re likely to find out for sure around February next year when Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10.

In terms of Android Pie, we’re expecting the S10 to arrive with the operating system out of the box. Galaxy S9 and Note 9 owners will hopefully receive the final version before the S10 arrives, but Samsung is yet to confirm a release date.

Will you be buying the Samsung Galaxy S10 when it arrives early next year? Do you expect big improvements after last year’s incremental S9 update? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.