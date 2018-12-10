The Galaxy S10’s design has leaked in full and there’s one major surprise

The Galaxy S10 is expected to come in no less than three models when it’s released early next year, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S10+ leak gives us a crystal clear look at how the series is shaping up – and there’s potentially a major shock.

That’s because the Galaxy S10+ could sport not one, but two ‘punch holes’ on the front of the device. In and of itself, this isn’t all that shocking, as the bulk of rumours suggest that the S10+ will feature two front camera sensors.

They’ll obviously need to be accounted for by the phone’s design, so a pair of O-shaped cut outs makes perfect sense. However, the latest leak from prolific mobile tipster Evan Blass – better known by his @evleaks Twitter handle – suggest they won’t be placed where we thought.

The central punch hole placement shown in the image comes as something of a surprise, as when Samsung revealed its Infinity display roadmap at SDC 2018, the Infinity-O display understood to feature on the Galaxy S10 and S10+ revealed a corner positioning.

Based on this, fellow Android phone leaker Ice Universe seems to call into question the camera placement indicated in the image shared by Blass.

Others have gone as far as to tweak the renders to reflect a corner punch hole.

And it’s not just Twitter users that are backing the Galaxy S10 to place its front cameras in the corner of the display.

Renowned concept designer Ben Geskin recently shared the following visualisation of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ on Instagram, and it too shows corner cut outs – one for the S10, and a larger one featuring two O-shaped punch holes for the S10+.

Take a look – it’s one of the clearest and best looking S10 images we’ve seen yet, also revealing how a punch hole design would affect the S10’s status bar.

All will be revealed next year, with Samsung expected to launch its 2019 flagships at or around the time of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Where do you think the Galaxy S10's camera or cameras will be placed?