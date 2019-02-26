Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Deals: Pre-order with free Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pre-orders: We’ve rounded up where you can pre-order the new Galaxy S10 to make sure you’re one of the first to get your hands on Samsung’s latest flagship.

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 has now been revealed – and the new smartphone has seriously set the bar for 2019’s flagship phones. The great news for anyone looking to get their hands on one is that there are already some serious pre-order Galaxy S10 deals.

One of the biggest incentives for pre-ordering the new Galaxy S10 – aside from making sure you’re one of the first to get one on March 9 – is Samsung’s pre-order promotion. If you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S10, you can claim a free pair of the new Galaxy Buds – Samsung’s stunning new truly wireless headphones. This works whether you’re buying the Galaxy S10 SIM-free or on a contract deal. The Galaxy Buds are worth £139 alone adding some serious extra value.

The Galaxy Buds are designed to work perfectly with the new Galaxy S10. They instantly pair with your Galaxy S10 with the minimum of faff. Using the new Wireless PowerShare feature, you can even use your Galaxy S10 to wirelessly charge your Galaxy Buds. How’s that for a partnership?

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10

Packing in a stunning new design – which Samsung calls its ‘Infinity O’ display – it’s the screen that really takes centre stage. With a new ‘hole-punch’ selfie camera, you’re left with even more display in a sleeker body. There’s practically no bezel left at the top of the S10.

The display has gotten even bigger, now at 6.1-inch, to really take advantage of the reduced bezel. The screen has also been upgraded to a gorgeous HDR10+ quad-HD OLED panel, similar to Samsung’s top-end TVs. With an almost ridiculous 1200 nits of brightness, HDR content really shines.

Other big changes include an in-display fingerprint scanner so you’re not left fiddling for a scanner on the back, or having a bigger bezel on the front. Wireless Powershare is the other new introduction, letting you charge other devices using the S10’s battery. Conveniently, this works perfectly with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds truly wireless headphones for topping up their charge.

Specs-wise, the Galaxy S10 now comes with a bumped up 8GB of RAM as standard, and you have a choice of 128GB or 512GB of storage. You’ve still got a microSD slot if you need to add more. Samsung has bolstered the camera, adding in two more sensors – a new 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide. These sit alongside the 12-megapixel dual-aperture f/1.5-f/2.5 camera.

