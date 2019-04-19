The Galaxy S10 is getting a new camera trick you’ll want to know about

The Galaxy S10 already boasted one of the very cameras around, but now its shooting capabilities look set to get even better, courtesy of a new update to its Bright Night mode.

Bright Night is Samsung’s name for the Galaxy S10’s low-light photography mode. Previously, the feature automatically enabled itself based on the available lightning when you were taking a photo, but now it’s coming the Galaxy S10 as a dedicated option living in the phone’s native camera app.

This is great news for Galaxy S10 users, who may have previously struggled with the Bright Night algorithm automatically kicking in and brightening up shots that were meant to retain a dark, brooding quality.

As first spotted by SamMobile, the update is rolling out in Switzerland first, presumably ahead of a wider global rollout. If and when it does land on your device, you should find it gets added to the main Samsung camera app automatically, where you’ll be able to find it simply by swiping through the shooting options like Panorama and others.

It’s also good news for Samsung as it looks to keep pace with the many impressive camera phones that have been launched in recent months.

The Huawei P30 Pro is one device in particular that comes to mind, and with Samsung’s next flagship release – the Galaxy Note 10 – not due until the autumn, this kind of update should help the South Korean chaebol keep its users happy.

Also worth bearing in mind is Samsung’s recent mid-range release, the Galaxy A80, which comes with a rotating triple camera system that swivels from rear shooting to selfie mode when you slide it out.

In other words, Samsung doesn’t just have to compete with rival Android manufacturers – it has to keep pace with its own ever-expanding bag of camera tricks, as well.

