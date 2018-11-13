Samsung Galaxy S10 will introduce a brand new style of notch, leak claims

Samsung may finally embrace the notch with the Samsung Galaxy S10, according to a new leak.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this particular rumour, it’s the figures behind the latest claims that have made us stand to attention.

Read more: Best smartphone

Reliable tipsters Evan Blass and @UniverseIce have claimed that the handset could be equipped with an ‘Infinity-O display’.

Samsung briefly showed off the Infinity-O display at its SDC event last week, and it appears to feature a notch that’s unlike any other notch we’ve seen before.

If the leaks prove true, the S10 will feature a near edge-to-edge display with a small, circular hole positioned near the top of it, floating like a tiny, blank island.

Considering some of the notch-related burns Samsung has dished out in the recent past (we’re looking at you, Notch Haircut Man), it would be pretty astonishing to see the company make a U-turn and actually embrace the trend. That said, OnePlus did precisely that with the OnePlus 6.

That said, at a roundtable Trusted Reviews attended at Samsung’s Seoul offices in October, Byung Duk Yang, the head of Samsung Mobile’s display research and development group, hinted that the company wasn’t as anti-notch as many people believe it is.

“We try to be as innovative as we can, and we feel that it’s not a matter of whether it’s notch or not, but it’s more about providing an immersive screen,” he said at the time. “We would like to have the best performance, and I think innovation is about creating the best-performing immersive screen.”

Another tipster, Ben Geskin, last week tweeted a mockup of what a phone with an Infinity-O screen might look like:

According to Blass, the S10’s front-facing camera could sit inside this display hole.

Blass also claims that the handset will feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras and the recently unveiled One UI, running over Android Pie.

Previous reports have alleged that Samsung is planning to release at least three S10 variants: a standard model, a cheaper model and a 5G model.

Read more: Best Android phones

The latest release date rumour is that Samsung plans to unveil the S10 in February 2019, almost certainly at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Is the screen notch a deal-breaker for you, or are you actually a fan? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter@TrustedReviews.