There’s a new smartphone display king – no prizes for guessing which

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has the best display on any smartphone ever made, according to the group widely considered to be the authority on the matter.

The DisplayMate site gave the S10’s Super AMOLED screen site its Best Performing Smartphone Display awards and also the highest ever A+ grade it has ever dished out.

Ray Soneira, who puts every major release through its paces, singled out the Galaxy S10 for its “absolutely stunning and beautiful,” OLED panel. He says the colour reproduction on offer is pretty much guaranteed to be better than any other display you own. In fact, “industinguishable from perfect,” is the term used.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T

He writes:

“The Absolute Color Accuracy on the Galaxy S10 is the Most Color Accurate Display we have ever measured. It is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, and almost certainly considerably better than your existing Smartphone, living room HDTV, Tablet, Laptop, and computer monitor, as demonstrated in our extensive Absolute Color Accuracy Lab Measurements. “The very challenging set of DisplayMate Test and Calibration Photos that we use to evaluate picture quality looked absolutely stunning and Beautiful, even to my experienced hyper-critical eyes.”

He also praises the inclusion of Gorilla Glass 6 for increased protection from damage, the very low screen reflectance (4.4%), a larger colour gamut and perfectly sharp visuals for those with 2020 vision. In fact, here are all the performance records DisplayMate says the Galaxy S10 has broken:

The Infinity Display on the Galaxy S10 is the first flagship release with the Infinity O tech, which refers to the new hole-punch cut out for the front facing camera. The 6.1-inch display on the regular device also includes support for HDR10+ and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It has a 3040 x 1440 resolution, offering 550 pixels-per-inch.

The handset finally goes on sale this week.

Will you be grabbing the Samsung Galaxy S10? Which of the three flagship devices most appeals to you? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.