Galaxy S10 5G release date outed as Verizon 5G goes live in US

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will hit at least one part of the western world on May 16, and will be available on the newly-activated Verizon Wireless 5G network in the United States.

The news comes firstly through noted leakster Evan Blass who revealed the release date for the phone in the US. But also through Verizon, which has turned on on its next-gen network in two US cities a full week ahead of schedule.

In his tweet below, Blass simply says “S10.5G.VZW.05.16”, leaving little room for interpretation. What this means in the grand scheme of things is that those who purchase the phone on May 16 will be able to access 5G speeds, provided they’re in certain US locations.

Today Verizon announced its 5G Ultra Wideband network has been switched on in Chicago and Minneapolis – well ahead of the planned April 11 date.

Customers have been told to expect typical download speeds of 450Mbps during this early period, with peak speeds hitting 1Gbps. Latency will be below 30 milliseconds, making the tech ideal for streaming and gaming.

While Samsung Galaxy S10 5G fanciers in the midwest will have to wait another six weeks to surf at the insane new speeds, the world’s first 5G-enabled phone is actually available now through Verizon.

It’s now possible to buy the Moto Mod 5G and snap it to the back of the existing Motorola Z3 smartphone. The $199 accessory is available to those with a Moto Z3 already active on their Verizon plan or to those who buy one and sign up for a contract at the same time.

“Verizon customers will be the first in the world to have the power of 5G in their hands,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon’s chairman and chief executive officer. “This is the latest in our string of 5G firsts. Verizon launched the first commercial broadband 5G service last October, Verizon 5G Home, and now we’re lighting up our 5G Ultra Wideband network in Chicago and Minneapolis, providing the world’s first commercial 5G mobile service with a 5G-enabled smartphone.”

Earlier this week we discovered the Galaxy S10 5G would arrive in Samsung’s Korean homeland on April 5. There’s still no word on when it will launch in the UK, not that there’s the possibility of using 5G in Blighty yet anyway.

Are you holding out for the Galaxy S10 5G? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.