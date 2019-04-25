Galaxy S10 5G hits pre-orders in the US – but the price will make you wince

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is now available to pre-order in the United States, with the release date planned for May 16.

The long-awaited future-proofed version of the phone is exclusive to the Verizon network in the US, which is currently working on a widespread 5G switch-on.

Samsung is selling the 256GB version of the device for $1,299, while doubling the storage to 512GB will set you back $1,399. That’s $150 more than the cost of the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ with a 4G LTE modem, when bought directly.

Verizon has an exclusive on this version of the handset, and the pair are combining to offer a free set of Galaxy Buds and a Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack with pre-orders.

Verizon switched on its 5G network in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis earlier this month as part of plans to reach 30 major US cities by the end of the year.

20 of those cities were announced today: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington DC.

Currently, you’ll need a Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod in order to access those next-generation speeds, but the Galaxy S10 5G will is likely to drive much greater adoption in these early days.

There’s still no news on when the Galaxy S10 5G will go on sale in the UK, with none of the major networks expected to launch the new speeds imminently. However, that’s no consolation to Samsung fans hoping to buy a phone that will serve them well for the next 2-3 years, if not the next six months or so.

