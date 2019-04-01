The Galaxy S10 5G just got a release date and it’s very soon

The Galaxy S10 5G just got a release date, but don’t expect it to be coming to the UK anytime soon.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S10 5G will launch on 5 April in Korea. DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics didn’t reveal any further details about the company’s global launch plans.

He did however list it as a key step in Samsung’s efforts to make 5G a mass market technology in the very near future.

“We are at the beginning of a new era where the incredible speed and connectivity of 5G becomes a reality, bringing the world closer to Samsung’s vision of connected living,” said Koh in the press release.

“We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished to bring our first 5G smartphone to market and look forward to bringing it to everyone around the world in the coming year.”

The lack of news about the UK, or Europe in general is disappointing but it makes perfect sense. Korea has had a 5G network since December 2018.

The next generation networking technology isn’t set to launch in UK until later this year on a trial basis in London and select other cities. This means that even if the phone did launch you wouldn’t be able to take advantage of its 5G connectivity in the UK.

When it does launch 5G should be pretty awesome though. The tech will in theory offer users gigabit per-second connection speeds that’ll let you download entire TV series in minutes and stream triple A games via the cloud.

We saw a 5G demo at MWC 2019 where Motorola and Nvidia showed off a trial network streaming Shadow of the Tomb Raider in high graphics settings in 1080p at over 60fps. Despite Samsung’s claims experts told Trusted Reviews 5G won’t become mainstream technology this year.

Samsung is one of many companies working on a 5G phone. The foldable Huawei Mate X will be 5G ready. LG, Oppo and OnePlus have also confirmed plans to release a 5G phone in Europe this year.

The Galaxy S10 5G was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e in February. We haven’t had a chance to test it yet, but if our impressions of the regular Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are anything to go by it should be a pretty awesome phone.

