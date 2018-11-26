Galaxy Note 9 still price slashed in unmissable Cyber Monday phone deals

We just can’t get over how amazing the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is – and with these incredible Cyber Monday 2018 deals, you can get the all-new flagship phablet for a rock bottom price.

Let’s start with these two awesome Galaxy Note 9 contract deals, both of which are on Vodafone with 100GB data along with unlimited texts and calls. One will set you back £49 upfront, with the other being free. Both cost £36pm.

Over the course of the two year contract you’ll be spending £864 for the free one, and £913 for the other. Both fantastic deals and it’s really up to you which one you plump for.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 packs a lovely 6.4-inch HDR OLED display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a microSD card slot in there too so you can store loads of films, tv shows and games on it for long journeys. The two cameras on the back are fantastic, completing the package.

In our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review we concluded: “There are lots of ‘big’ phones on the market, but none do as much with their size as the Note 9. The changes over the Note 8 are all vitally important to making this a much better device, and it feels a much more complete handset as a result.”

We’ve seen our fair share of quality phone deals, but this is one of our favourites so far and shouldn’t be missed – Fonehouse tends to sell out of products fairly quickly, so act fast to save big on this excellent Galaxy Note 9 tariff.

Samsung has got into the spirit of Black Friday and Cyber Monday itself, offering this superb deal on the Galaxy Note 9.

You can now get your hands on the monster 512GB model (in blue or black) and an equally monstrous 512GB memory card for £999. Since the Note 9 alone would set you back £999, this deal essentially gets you a memory card worth over £200 for free. Not bad if you need a shedload of storage. For more offers like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (512GB) + 512GB Memory Card Black Friday Deal Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (512GB) with 512GB memory card The phone alone would set you back £999. For not a penny more, you can get your hands on a memory card worth £227.99 too.

