This Galaxy Note 9 deal is easily today’s top Black Friday phone sale

Save big on the Galaxy Note 9 with one of the best Black Friday phone deals we’ve seen so far – a superb value £36 a month contract that nets you a crazy 100GB data allowance.
For just £49 upfront and £36 a month for 100GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts, you can bag a 128GB Galaxy Note 9 in Midnight Black on deal from Vodafone.
That a total cost of ownership over 2-years of just £913, and when you consider that Note 9 normally sells for £899 for the same model, you can fully appreciate just how banging a Black Friday bargain this is.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Incredible Black Friday Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Midnight Black
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Midnight Black
The excellent Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a massive 100GB of data and a small upfront cost. A fantastic bargain for Black Friday.
We gave the Galaxy Note 9 a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, deeming it the “best big phone you can buy” thanks to a fantasy display, all-day battery life, stylus support, and Samsung’s clever take on Android, which adds a load of unique features.
Comparing it to last year’s model, Mobile Editor Max Parker concluded: “There are lots of ‘big’ phones on the market, but none do as much with their size as the Note 9. The changes over the Note 8 are all vitally important to making this a much better device, and it feels a much more complete handset as a result.”
We’ve seen our fair share of quality phone deals, but this is one of our favourites so far and shouldn’t be missed – Fonehouse tends to sell out of products fairly quickly, so act fast to save big on this excellent Galaxy Note 9 tariff.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Incredible Black Friday Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Midnight Black
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Midnight Black
The excellent Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a massive 100GB of data and a small upfront cost. A fantastic bargain for Black Friday.
Even more Black Friday content
- Black Friday Smartwatch
- Black Friday Fitness Tracker
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.