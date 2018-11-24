Trending:

This Galaxy Note 9 deal is easily today’s top Black Friday phone sale

Save big on the Galaxy Note 9 with one of the best Black Friday phone deals we’ve seen so far – a superb value £36 a month contract that nets you a crazy 100GB data allowance.

For just £49 upfront and £36 a month for 100GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts, you can bag a 128GB Galaxy Note 9 in Midnight Black on deal from Vodafone.

That a total cost of ownership over 2-years of just £913, and when you consider that Note 9 normally sells for £899 for the same model, you can fully appreciate just how banging a Black Friday bargain this is.

We gave the Galaxy Note 9 a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, deeming it the “best big phone you can buy” thanks to a fantasy display, all-day battery life, stylus support, and Samsung’s clever take on Android, which adds a load of unique features.

Comparing it to last year’s model, Mobile Editor Max Parker concluded: “There are lots of ‘big’ phones on the market, but none do as much with their size as the Note 9. The changes over the Note 8 are all vitally important to making this a much better device, and it feels a much more complete handset as a result.”

We’ve seen our fair share of quality phone deals, but this is one of our favourites so far and shouldn’t be missed – Fonehouse tends to sell out of products fairly quickly, so act fast to save big on this excellent Galaxy Note 9 tariff.

