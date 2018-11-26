This Galaxy Note 9 deal is easily today’s top Black Friday phone sale

We absolutely love the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and we’re equally taken with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

We’ve got two deals on offer here, both on Vodafone with 100GB data along with unlimited texts and calls. One will set you back £49 upfront, with the other being free. Both cost £36pm.

Over the course of the two year contract you’ll be spending £864 for the free one, and £913 for the other. Both fantastic deals and it’s really up to you which one you plump for.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 packs a lovely 6.4-inch HDR OLED display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a microSD card slot in there too so you can store loads of films, tv shows and games on it for long journeys. The two cameras on the back are fantastic, completing the package.

In our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review we concluded: “There are lots of ‘big’ phones on the market, but none do as much with their size as the Note 9. The changes over the Note 8 are all vitally important to making this a much better device, and it feels a much more complete handset as a result.”

We’ve seen our fair share of quality phone deals, but this is one of our favourites so far and shouldn’t be missed – Fonehouse tends to sell out of products fairly quickly, so act fast to save big on this excellent Galaxy Note 9 tariff.

