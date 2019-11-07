Galaxy Note 9 users could be in for a treat – and sooner than we thought

Samsung is reportedly plotting to bring the Android 10 and One UI 2.0 beta to the Galaxy Note 9 range of smartphones.

After rolling out the new operating system and user interface in beta for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 ranges, Samsung is about to spread the love further, according to SamMobile.

The site spotted new a new firmware version (N960FXXU4ZSK2) that’s likely to be destined for the Note 9. The site, didn’t see where it had found the firmware, but says this also “bodes well” for a launch on the S9 series too.

It had already been reported Samsung had been testing the update for its 2018 flagships and now it appears the launch is on the way.

The site speculates the beta could be announced within the next few day and quickly come available via the Samsung Members app in participating regions. Once the company rolls out the beta, it’s likely to be up for grabs in limited numbers.

Whether Brits will get access quickly is unclear. The beta for Samsung Galaxy S10 users is now open in the UK, ahead of the official release expected around the turn of the year.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the roadmap for all devices getting Android 10 and One UI, but the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 should get this year’s update and next year’s before they’re phased out.

Samsung generally promises its customers two major OS updates on a smartphone model plus another year of security updates, so any device released before 2018 is highly unlikely to receive Android 10.

Here are the Samsung phones we’re expecting to get the full Android 10 treatment in the near-ish future: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Samsung Galaxy A9.

