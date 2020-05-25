Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders hint at whopping 6.9-inch screen

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus could arrive with a pocket-busting 6.9-inch display, according to a new leak.

The base model will still have a massive 6.7-inch screen, a joint report from OnLeaks and Pigtou claimed over the bank holiday weekend. That would be a noted increase on the 6.3-inch screen we saw from the Note 10 and a slight increase on the 6.8-inch display we saw last year from the Galaxy Note 10 range in 2019.

If the report is accurate, the larger Note 20 Plus would match the display size offered by the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. That display is practically edge-to-edge, judging by the render, with a tiny punch hole for the selfie camera, which means we probably won’t be getting an under-display lens in this model.

Related: Best phone 2020

The renders published within the report are based on CAD drawings and show a pronounced camera bump on the rear. That bump pushes the thickness of the device from 7.6mm at its thinnest point to 10.7mm.

It appears the device will show offer three large camera lenses, much the same as the S20 Ultra – that means we might be getting the 108-megapixel camera spied on that device. The report also mentions a periscope lens that will offer at least a 3x optical zoom to enable users to get a little closer to their subjects without losing image quality.

As you can expect, there’s a USB-C charging port on board as well as a slot for the S-Pen, which could be somewhat improved this time around, according to recent reports.

We’re expecting the Galaxy Note 20 series to arrive late this summer, if tradition is to be followed. However, it’s unclear what effect, if any, the coronavirus pandemic will have on the release schedule.

Are you considering upgrading to the Galaxy Note 20, when Samsung drops the handset? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …