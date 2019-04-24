New Galaxy Note 10 specs leak points to iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 killer

Smartphone fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10, which looks likely to trump the specs of early-2019 flagship the Galaxy S10 in one unmissable way.

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tweet from mobile tipster Ice Universe has seemingly revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 will pack super-fast UFS 3.0 flash storage, which would see it laying the proverbial specs smackdown on Samsung stablemate the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, by way of reference, offer the older and slower UFS 2.1 standard. Just how much older and slower is illustrated in the video above, in which the increasingly infamous Android phone leaker benchmarks the Galaxy S10 against the newer Galaxy Fold.

As you can see if you watch the video, the UFS 3.0 flash storage offers sequential read/write data speeds of 1478 MB/s and 383 MB/s, respectively. The UFS 2.1 standard found in the Galaxy S10 range, on the other hand, only goes up to 792 MB/s and 193 MB/s for the same processes.

While the Galaxy Fold’s well-documented display problems means it has it own issues to contend with, the fact that Samsung includes UFS 3.0 on the device bodes well for the Galaxy Note 10.

While it can’t be guaranteed that UFS 3.0 will be of the forthcoming phablet’s headline specs, the fact that Samsung has a product offering storage speeds roughly twice as fast as those found on the Galaxy S10 means there’s ample room for optimism.

Assuming other Galaxy Note 10 rumours – which include next-gen RAM, 5G, and a Huawei P30 Pro-topping (on paper, at least) quadruple camera system – pan out, it would mean the Galaxy Note 10 is set to eclipse the Galaxy S10 in a number of important ways.

Bundle in the Note range’s trademark S Pen stylus, and you’ve a device that won’t just worry the S10 – it could have the iPhone 11 shaking in its boots as well.

