Samsung and Tesla are not working on a special edition Galaxy Note 10

For a hot second there, it appeared Samsung and Tesla might be cooking-up something a little special for Galaxy Note fans. However, as soon as the rumour began gathering steam, it’s been shut down.

One site in particular posted a supposed ‘leak’ regarding Galaxy Note 10 Tesla Edition handset, complete with a render showcasing how that device might look, with a T insignia and a Tesla-red S Pen.

However, a little bit of research traced the so-called ‘leak’ back to YouTube personality Arun Maini, who posted his concept render to Twitter more than a week ago.

“If @Tesla and @SamsungMobile had a baby… What do you think @elonmusk?” Maini wrote on YouTube. That image was then published to Weibo and then published by the site in question. So yeah, this isn’t happening and never was. Android Police rumbled it first.

The poster in question might have been a little clearer in pointing out that this was just a render before they posted the image, but we see concept renders all the time. It’s up to people like us to responsibly research the images, rather than simply publish as ‘potential leaks’.

As for what we can really expect from Samsung Galaxy Note 10? Well the launch is expected less than a month from now, if Samsung sticks to its usual August time frame.

This year it’s possible Samsung will add a second device to the range in the form of a Galaxy Note 10 Pro, alongside the standard model. The larger model will have a 6.75-inch display, while the original will come packing a 6.3-inch handset judging by recent leaks.

At least one of the phones is set to offer 5G connectivity, while there’s also the prospect of super-fast charging and a triple-rear camera. We’re also likely to see the same processors that delivered super fast performance on the Galaxy S10 range.

As for a Tesla Edition? Well that isn’t happening.