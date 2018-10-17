The Galaxy Note 9 may have only just been released, but that doesn’t mean speculation isn’t already rife about Samsung’s 2019 flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 10. And according to the first batch of Note 10 rumours, it could be an even bigger beast than before.

Our first real taste of Note 10 gossip-mongering comes to us from South Korean financial publication The Bell, which cites sources close to the country’s “electronics industry” as revealing that the Note 10 will rock a larger 6.66-inch screen when it launches next year.

For reference, the Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch display, so we’d be looking at a screen size increase of roughly 0.25 inches – a quarter of an inch being a big enough jump to notice on a device that’s ostensibly a phone.

The site adds that the decision to up the panel size on the Note 10 the was made earlier in the month, and that Samsung has since passed on the spec to its Samsung Display arm, which is responsible for the production of the OLED screens almost certainly set to feature on the device.

That said, it’s not unheard of for companies to manufacture a handful of prototypes of their forthcoming products before deciding on the final model (or models), so while intriguing, we wouldn’t treat this particular rumour as gospel just yet.

Expect to see the Galaxy Note 10 unveiled sometime late-summer or early-autumn next year, with a Samsung Unpacked launch event likely preceding the Galaxy Note 10 release date in August or September 2019.

Do you think the Galaxy Note needs to get even bigger? Let us know over on Twitter @TrustedReviews.