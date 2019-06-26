The hotly anticipated, but still unconfirmed, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 5G Pro version, according to yet another leak.

Speculation has run rampant about what features we may get on the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 phablet and its potential older sibling – the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. But the latest leak suggests the Galaxy Note 10 Pro may actually be a 5G phone, or, alternatively that it will have a very similar 5G version.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The news broke via MobileFun (a phone accessories seller), which released new information based on upcoming cases for Samsung Note 10, Note 10 Pro and potential 5G version on Tuesday. The biggest potential revelation was related to the Note 10 Pro being a 5G device.

The leak includes the codename “Davinci 2” and lists it next to a range of phone cases. Davinci 2 is described as “Note 10 Pro / 5G”. The listing does leave some room for interpretation, however. The more interesting possibility is that the Note 10 Pro is the 5G version of the Note 10, with Samsung having opting for a different, more sensible, naming convention to the one it used for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (Samsung’s first 5G phone).

The other and maybe more plausible explanation is that the Note 10 Pro and its 5G variant are simply the exact same size. This would mean only one case-related codename is required for both phones.

Related: Best 5G phone

The leak also suggests there won’t be any new case types made for the 2019 Note 10 lineup. The cases will stick to Samsung’s usual LED and Clear View covers.

This isn’t the first time a case-related leak has potentially revealed some juicy details about this year’s Note 10. A leak earlier this month pointed towards the Galaxy Note 10 Pro not including a headphone jack.

Another report suggested we’ll be getting to see these phones very soon. The Note 10 line is expected to come during a Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday August 7.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget