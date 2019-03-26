Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be set for a revolutionary design revamp

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be in line for a major redesign when it lands later this year, according to sources in the firm’s homeland.

According to an ET News source, the Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s first phone with a completely buttonless design.

That means no power button, no volume rockers and no Bixby button, which would certainly please a segment of Samsung fans who’ve come to abhor the addition to the company’s flagship devices.

According to the reports the Note 10 will be “Samsung’s first keyless smartphone.” That suggests everything, even powering on the phone, would be handled by gestures, or perhaps even an HTC-like squeeze.

The report is given a little more credence by a claim Samsung will test this design on the A-Series smartphones, which have previously been a test ground for the company’s new features. For example, the Infinity O display first appeared on the Galaxy A8, while the A9 also offered a quad-lens camera. There are rumours the forthcoming Galaxy A90 release will be the company’s first phone with an all-screen display.

This would give Samsung the opportunity to gauge the reaction to the feature before pressing ahead with the the drastic overhaul of a flagship device.

The Note 10 is already scheduled to include the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that arrived with the Galaxy S10 range, as well as the punch-hole display for the front-facing cameras.

Recent reports have also tipped the phone will have a 5G version available at launch. Elsewhere, speculation has suggested that the Note 10 will deliver a whopping four camera sensors on the back of the device, accompanied by a pair of selfie cameras.

There’s also rumours of an updated S Pen, which could tie into that Da Vinci codename. However, considering the S Pen just had a massive reboot with Bluetooth connectivity for the Note 9, it’s unlikely Samsung is going to reinvent the wheel once again.

Would you be all-in on a buttonless Note 10?