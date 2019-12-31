Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked images point to imminent release

For months it has been apparent, Samsung is undergoing a shift in its smartphone strategy with Lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and the Note 10 on the horizon in early 2020.

Now, we may have spied the first images of the Note 10 Lite in the wild, which appear to confirm both the name and design. As with the S10 Lite the build looks much as you’d expect from a cheaper version of Samsung’s flagship phablet, judging by images posted by SamMobile on New Year’s Eve.

The device depicted, revealed as the model number SM-N770F in a screenshot of the About Phone section, also shows a centred single-lens hole-punch selfie camera. That mirrors the Note 10 and Note 10+ plus smartphones released last summer. There’s also the advantage of what appears to be a flat screen for the range’s trademark S Pen.

Judging by the images, there are changes on the back of the device, with a square camera array replacing the vertically aligned snappers on the current versions of the device.

The new leak doesn’t contain any information on specs, but previous leaks have pointed to the Exynos 9810 chip will be powering the handsets. That’s the same processor that powered the Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 in certain regions, so effectively we’re looking at previous generation silicon here.

As for the price and release date, we’re still note exactly sure when Samsung will drop the Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite, but it’s likely to be before the S11 launch, expected to take place in February. Earlier this month, both devices received certification from the Bluetooth SIG body, suggesting they’re almost ready for prime time.

Samsung appears to be concerned with serving the mid-range market while still providing fans with access to the key Galaxy S and Galaxy Note brands that have powered the South Korean firm’s smartphone fortunes for the last decade.

