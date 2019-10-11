Samsung may be planning to release a new affordable Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone, according to fresh leaks.

New that Samsung may be planning to release a cheaper Galaxy Note 10 Lite broke via SamMobile last night. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the report, but the move would make sense given Samsung’s strategy with the Galaxy S10, which featured a slightly cheaper Galaxy S10e option.

On top of that, with the Galaxy Note 10 coming in at a hefty £869 and there being next to now cheaper options on the market, there is a definite gap. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the phone released in the next few months, due to the all-important ’10’ appearing in the name.

A previous leak, also reported by SamMobile, revealed a new, unrecognised product number: SM-N770F. It now seems that this was an early nod to the Galaxy 10 Note Lite.

The Galaxy range already evolved this year, with the series essentially splitting in two, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will represent a third option.

The 10 Plus offers a £999 256GB option and a 512GB option, for which the UK price has not yet been confirmed. It costs $1199.99 in the US.

The Lite version will reportedly be on offer with at least two colour options. Black and red editions of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will both be available.

Samsung will be hope that the Note 10 Lite will entice new customers because of its price-point and the attraction of using the S Pen.

The S Pen is the true headline feature for the Note series and it is pretty much the only flagship around that lets you draw and take notes with a pen on the display.

The S Pen on the Note 10 Plus was very much the same as you’d find in a Note 9. It packs Bluetooth Low Energy, so it can act as a remote for your phone, has a number of new ‘Air Gestures’ for zooming and altering the volume along with improved handwriting recognition. You can also use character recognition to search through notes you’ve handwritten via text.

We don’t expect any eye-popping changes to the S Pen featuring on the 10 Lite, but it will be interesting to see it made more accessible to the mass market, at a new lower price.

