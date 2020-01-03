Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is official and the S Pen is in tow

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone ahead of CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The first ever Lite version of the flagship phablet range.

Announced alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite, the device brings the S Pen into play for – presumably – a more affordable price point.

The new device will include a 6.7-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display (2400×1080 and 394ppi) along with an edge-to-edge design. Samsung is also promising a 4,500mAh battery that promises super-fast charging capabilities with the Note 10 Lite.

There’s also a triple lens rear camera, all of which offer 12-megapixel resolutions. There’s an ultra-wide (f/2.2), a wide-angle main camera with optical image stabilisation (f/1.7). The telephoto lens also offers OIS with an f/2.4 aperture.

The front-facing punch-hole camera offers 32-megapixel photos, just like the S10 Lite. Another similarity with the S10 Lite is the presence of a 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging capabilities.

Both devices are also fitted with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 128GB of internal storage, but the Note 10 Lite offers a slightly lower 6GB of RAM compared to the 8GB offered on the S10 Lite. Again, there’s no word of a microSD card slot.

Samsung is promising the same key S Pen functionality as available on the standard Note 10 device. In a press release, the company says: “Enjoy the premium Note experience and increase your productivity on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite with the signature S Pen. Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support means you can now navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen.

“Air Command will also give you access to the signature S Pen features you need quickly and easily. Finally, taking notes has never been easier with Text Export which transfers handwritten notes into text, ready to be edited and shared with whoever you choose, and the simple but powerful Samsung Notes makes note taking faster and easier when on the go.”

The Note 10 Lite will benefit from Android 10 right out of the box, rather than users having to wait for the update in line with other Samsung users.

Samsung has not yet revealed the release date and price for the Note 10 Lite, but when it arrives you’ll be able to grab it in Aura Glow and Aura Black hues. We’re expecting to hear more about the device, plus get hands-on time when CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas next week.

