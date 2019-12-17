Galaxy Note 10 Lite could borrow iPhone 11 and Pixel 4 feature

Samsung is planning to launch a Galaxy Note 10 Lite version of its popular big-screen smartphone, judging by leaked renders.

Judging by what looks to be official press renders posted by WinFuture, it appears Samsung is plotting a device that retains the centrally-positioned hole punch selfie camera.

However it appears the device will deviate from the Note 10’s camera array, reverting to a triple camera arranged in a rectangle. That would mimic the iPhone 11 range and the Google Pixel 4 range. The existing Galaxy Note 10 offers a vertically aligned camera array.

The renders, which show a familiar-looking device in black, red and a gradient finish, also reveal the presence of an S Pen, which has long been the Galaxy Note series’ calling card. According to other reports, that S Pen could be an improvement on the stylus shipping with the standard edition Note 10 devices.

According to GSM Arena, the phone will support Bluetooth 5.1, which means the handset will be more adept at locating the S Pen’s precise location, and thus greatly improving the accuracy of air gestures.

We don’t know much else about the device from the renders posted this week, but given the likely inclusion of the Lite monicker, we can probably expect some scaled back specs.

Samsung is also rumoured to be releasing a Galaxy S10 Lite as the company seeks to maximise the name value from its flagship ranges and bring a wider clientele on board.

The Galaxy Note 10 arrived in August this year, while the Galaxy S11 range is expected early in 2020. If the Lite version of the Note 10 and the S10 are to materialise, we’d expect them in the very near future.

