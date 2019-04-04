The Galaxy Note 10 looks absolutely breathtaking in new video leak

The Galaxy Note 10 is widely expected to be Samsung’s next flagship and has an expected release date of August 2019. Now, a newly leaked concept video has given us our most breathtaking look at the forthcoming device yet.

The Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s second new flagship of 2019, following on from the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, which launched alongside a more affordable model, the Galaxy S10e, at the start of the year.

And a new concept video courtesy of the DBS Designing YouTube channel couldn’t have us more excited to see what’s next for Samsung’s super-sized Note range.

Barring the slightly cringe background music, which is a kind of awkward Game of Thrones/Emmanuelle in Space lovechild, it’s stunning stuff that aligns neatly with the bulk of the Galaxy Note 10 rumours doing the rounds.

Immediately noticeable is the presence of not three but four rear cameras. This is a feature the Galaxy Note 10 is being tipped to borrow from the 5G Galaxy S10, which pairs a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 3D-depth sensing camera.

The concept also imagines the Note 10 featuring Samsung’s new Infinity-O display. This would see the device enjoy a nearly bezel-free AMOLED screen with only a small ‘punch hole’ cut out to house the front selfie camera – not the unsightly notch that became common in 2018 as Android manufacturers unashamedly aped the iPhone X‘s bizarre aesthetic.

There’s also plenty of room in the video for the Note range’s trademark S Pen, which will continue to slide into the device and enhance it with a range of productivity features.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to pack Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood – or Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 chip in certain regions. 5G also seems a distinct possibility, given consumer networks will have gone live in many countries by the time the Note 10 launches.

We can also expect a fairly hefty price tag, given the Note 9 started at £899 and cleared the £1000 mark for certain models, and a handful of colour options – the video offers a few ideas, but we won’t really know until much closer to the phablet’s launch.

