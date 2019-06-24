The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn’t far off, and unsurprisingly Samsung’s latest phablet is beginning to take shape. But a couple of new rumours from XDA’s Max Weinbach have dampened our enthusiasm a little bit.

In a tweet citing a source who “got to play with a Note 10 and Note 10 Pro,” Weinbach states that although the existing renders are “almost perfect” and the S Pen is “almost the same as the Note 9”, the non-Pro model doesn’t have a microSD card slot.

And while he initially wrote that both models had headphone jacks, he later added a follow-up tweet saying that his source was mistaken. “Update: headphone jack was a fake,” he wrote. “Samsung added a fake headphone jack to the unit to trick people. It obviously worked. Type C AKG earbuds in the box.”

In the greater scheme of things, these are probably pretty mild disappointments, especially if you have a good set of wireless headphones and the budget to buy a Note 10 Pro. After all, it’s pretty telling that Weinbach’s source only talks about the non-Pro version for the expandable storage.

But it’s still a disappointing direction of travel. For years, I’ve been happily recommending Samsung flagships to people because they simply have everything when it comes to extras: expandable storage, wireless charging, waterproofing, and a headphone jack. If true – and it’s still very much a rumour at this point – this adds a disappointing caveat to that easy recommendation. Especially if this trend continues on to 2020’s Galaxy S11.

That said, Samsung does have a little form at taking away features and then bringing them back. The microSD card slot was dropped from the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, only to come back with the S7 family. Its omission was apparently due to a technical problem though, so unless sales absolutely tank, it would be hard to see a repeat performance here.

Does this make the Galaxy Note 10 less appealing to you? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.