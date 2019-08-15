There’s been a lot of bad news for fans of the headphone jack — not least when the Galaxy Note 10 waved it goodbye. But finally there’s some good news, the new vivo NEX 3 won’t

It’s been confirmed that the vivo NEX 3 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack present and correct when it arrives later this year, as reported by GizChina. But that will be scant comfort to audiophiles, who are finding it increasingly difficult to find a top-end smartphone that still has the feature. Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 dashed our hopes when it launched without it, despite Samsung’s good record of retention up to that point.

Following the decision to drop the headphone port, Samsung also dropped YouTube videos from a previous ad campaign which mocked Apple’s iPhones for their lack of the jack. Many flagships (such as the Huawei P30 Pro, Sony Xperia 1, and OnePlus 7 Pro) have followed Apple’s lead in this design, presumably to make phones thinner and make a little extra room for a bigger battery — and so did Google with the Pixel 3, despite also mocking Apple in an unsubtle advert at the time.

If you do desperately want to have flagship performance and a headphone jack, your limited options include the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the LG G8 ThinQ. If neither tickle your fancy, you might have to make the switch over to bluetooth headphones, use a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle with existing headphones, or buy a more modestly priced phone (most of which tend to retain the jack — so far).

Along with the headphone jack, the vivo NEX boasts an intriguing curved screen, which almost reaches a right angle as it spills over the edges of the device. It’s far more extreme than many of the examples we’ve seen before, and will surely take a bit of getting used to — perhaps even sparking another debate as contentious as that over audio connection ports!

