These Galaxy Note 10 concepts look amazing

A fresh batch of concept drawings of Samsung’s hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 10 phablet have dropped and boy do they look gorgeous.

The drawings were commissioned and made by Phonearena and have nothing to do with Samsung. They are however “based” on leaked specs and “current smartphone trends”, so they offer a minor inkling how it may look – if any of the unconfirmed rumblings turn out to be true.

The renders showcase a quad-camera system similar to the one seen on the Galaxy S10 5G. The sensor combines three main imaging sensors with a 3D depth camera designed for augmented reality, scanning and gesture controls.

We haven’t gotten a chance to test the system yet but the idea sounded interesting when Samsung described it at its Unpacked launch event in February. The setup would also put the Note 10 a cut above the Note 10’s Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e siblings, which all have tri, or dual-camera systems.

They also suggest the Galaxy Note 10 will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor and hole punch front camera setup similar to the one seen on the Galaxy S10 line. The iconic S Pen also makes a reappearance.

They may not be official but the combined package adds up to make for a great looking phablet and we can’t help but hope the actual Note 10 shares at least a few commonalities with Phonearea’s renders.

Whatever happens the Note 10 will have some pretty stiff competition. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to launch at the end of the month at an event in Paris. If any of the rumours are to be believed both devices will be stellar big screen phones.

The P30 Pro is also expected to have a next-generation, Leica co-engineered quad camera system that could blow the competition out of the water. Considering how could last year’s P20 Pro this definitely isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.

The Nokia 9 Pureview could be another key rival in the camera department. The phone features a never before seen penta-camera system that impressed team Trusted when we demoed it at MWC 2019.

