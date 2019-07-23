The specs of Samsung’s fabled Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note Plus phablets have leaked and they look pretty darned impressive.

The specs were leaked by Slashleaks late on Monday. They only offer raw data and make no mention of extra software or design features. But from a pure hardware perspective they paint a very pretty picture.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the premier device and, if the report is accurate, will have some of the best specs we’ve ever seen on an Android phone.

According to the specs tablet Galaxy Note 10 will run using a Samsung Exynos 9825 of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, depending on which market you’re in. The Snapdragon 855 Plus is the same powerhouse processor featured in Asus ROG Phone 2. Coupled with the Note 10 Plus’ 12GB RAM this should make the Note 10 Plus super fast and capable of reverything from gaming to photo editing.

The leak also suggests it’ll have a giant 4800mAh battery, 6.8-inch QHD+ display – that’ll presumably be AMOLED – a super fast 45W charger. These match past rumblings about the Note 10 Plus.

Finally it suggests the flagship Samsung phablet will have a triple-sensor rear camera that combines two 12-megapixel sensors with a 16-megapixel snapper.

The leak indicates the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will also has a ToF (time of flight) sensor, like the one seen on the Huawei P30 Pro. ToF sensors are nifty bits of kit that help the cameras capture and understand space. They’re particularly useful for things like portrait shots.

The basic Galaxy Note 10 specs detailed in the report mirror past rumours about the phablet. They suggest the it’ll have a few key cuts to its specs. For starters it’ll have a smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ display.

It’ll also have a slightly more standard 8GB of RAM and reduced capacity 3500mAh battery with a 25W charger. The final compromise is that the ToF sensor has been cut from the rear camera. Even with these changes the specs are still fairly impressive and generally match rivals, like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

We always suggest taking phone leaks with a pinch of salt. But considering how many matching reports we’re getting about the Galaxy Note 10’s specs we’re thinking there’ll be some truth to at least parts of leak.

If they do ring true come, from a pure hardware perspective, the Note 10 phones will be a big step up on Apple’s current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – though with the fabled iPhone 11 expected to arrive as soon as September the Note’s time in the sun could be short lived.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s latest Unpacked event on 7 August. Samsung’s expected to launch a new Galaxy Tab S6 tablet and Galaxy Watch Active 2 wearable at the same event.

