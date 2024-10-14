Galaxy Fold 6 SE could fix this long-standing issue, but Brits must wait

Samsung may have finally found a way to negate the display crease on its Galaxy Z Fold series in time for a new Special Edition of the phone.

New reports say Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold update, due in just a couple of far east markets later this month, will have a less visible display crease down the centre of the titular fold.

Pixel 9 Pro XL with stacks of data and free Pixel Buds Pro 2 The Pixel 9 Pro XL is available with a stack of data for £35.99 a month. You’ll also get free Pixel Buds Pro 2 on the house from Google Amazon

500GB of data, free Pixel Buds Pro 2

£35.99 View Deal

The leaker ice Universe, who is often on the money when it comes to Samsung info, reckons the display will be “better than ever.”

Meanwhile, industry insider Ross Young reckons Samsung is shifting its display technology to Ultra Foldable Glass (UFG) technology.

In a post exchange on X, Ice Universe wrote: “Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 special edition. This time, they have done a good job in crease control, better than ever.”

Young responded by saying: “Likely due to the use of UFG for the first time…”

Young has previously spoken on the possibility of using Ultra Flexible Glass for the Z Fold Series. It is noted for having variable thickness.

It would be thicker elsewhere and thinner at the centre seam, which would presumably result in a less visible crease.

While Samsung has done an excellent job in refining the Galaxy Z Fold over the years, improving the durability and even adding water resistance.

Even in our review of the Galaxy Z 6 Fold earlier this year, our reviewer commented that the “foldable screen crease is still very noticeable.”

He said: “You might get used to the sensation of running your finger across the crease after a while, but for a device that costs £1799/$1899, it’s something I would rather do without.”

If Samsung could iron this crease out, so to speak, then it might win over some foldable sceptics. If the Z Fold 6 Special Edition is only set to launch in China and South Korea, Samsung fans out in the west might see the benefits for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 due next summer.