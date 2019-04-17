The Galaxy Fold has already sold out

Samsung’s already sold out of the $2000 Galaxy Fold in the US, mere days after it put the handset up for pre-order.

The news broke on Tuesday when, according to Droid Life, the company sent an email out to people that had registered an interest in the Galaxy Fold, but not pre-ordered it, telling them stocks had already run out.

It’s unclear when more stock will be available and at the time of publishing Samsung hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews request for comment.

The rapid sales could be a sign of things to come for UK buyers eager to get their hands on Samsung’s foldable phone. The Galaxy Fold is set to be made available for pre-order in the UK on April 26.

The Galaxy Fold was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10e at the company’s Unpacked event in February. As the name would suggest, it’s unique selling point is a custom folding screen that lets you use it as a 4.6-inch phone or 7.3-inch tablet.

Initially we were a little concerned about the phone mode’s atypical size and aspect ratio, as many apps won’t be optimised to run on it. There have also been reports of an ugly crease appearing where the screen folds doing the rounds. But Mobile’s editor Max Parker found plenty to like about the fold during his Galaxy Fold hands-on earlier this week.

Whatever the case the Galaxy Fold will have some pretty stiff competition. We were equally impressed with the Huawei Mate X when we had a go with it at MWC 2019 in March. The Mate X is Huawei’s first folding phone and comes with an equally, if not more enticing design, where the screen folds outward on itself. Motorola’s also all but confirmed it’s working on a folding Razr phone that’s expected to launch later this year.

Excited about the Galaxy Fold or think the whole foldable thing’s a fad? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews