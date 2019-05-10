The Galaxy Fold release date may not be too far off

It looks like fears that the Samsung Galaxy Fold was facing a long or indefinite delay were wide of the mark.

Samsung Co-CEO DJ Koh told The Korea Herald that the company “has reviewed the defect caused from substances [that entered the device], and we will reach a conclusion today or tomorrow [on the launch].”

A conclusion could be ‘we won’t launch it at all,’ of course, but that’s apparently not the case. Responding to a question about the device launching in the US before the end of the month – a key date as it’s when Galaxy Fold pre-orders expire – Koh responded “we will not be too late.”

The article goes on to explain Samsung’s solutions to the various problems reviewers encountered with the first generation of Galaxy Fold devices. We already knew that Samsung was going to make it extra clear that the protective layer is not a screen protector that can be safely removed, but the company will also be reducing the gap between the bezels and the layer to avoid debris getting inside. On top of that, the company intends to improve the durability of the exposed areas around the hinge.

Whether these steps will be enough is the million dollar question – or several million dollars, if you’re a Samsung executive that’s seen the company invest an awful lot of money in the project. You would have thought the new, improved Galaxy Fold would be carefully tested before it goes back to journalists and the general public, but then you’d have assumed that with the original model as well, and that didn’t seem to help.

With far less time for QA this time around, the phrase “buyer beware” has never felt more apt.

Has all this put you off the Samsung Galaxy Fold?