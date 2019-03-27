These key Galaxy Fold mysteries just got solved as UK release date nears

The Galaxy Fold might have been unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10 this February, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions surrounding Samsung’s foldable phone. Have the biggest mysteries just been solved?

Editor-in-chief of Android enthusiast website XDA Developers Mishaal Rahman has apparently been in contact with someone with their hands on the Galaxy Fold early – and taken to Twitter to reveal juicy details of the eagerly anticipated new device.

Among other things, Rahman says that his source reveals the Galaxy Fold “definitely” features Qualcomm’s new-gen Snapdragon 855 SoC.

https://mobile.twitter.com/MishaalRahman/status/1110585806014550016

As you can see, Rahman mentions that his tipster is using the EU version of the Galaxy Fold, a body that currently still includes the UK.

No, we we’re not going to go there – except to say that typically the UK gets the same versions of Samsung phones as the rest of the European market, with different variants available in North America and Asia.

In other words, there’s good reason to believe that the device being trialled by the early adopter will be the same foldable that ends up hitting shelves in Britain.

In terms of the Snapdragon 855, this could end up being something of a first, as Samsung typically equips the European version of devices like the Galaxy S10 with its own Exynos chipsets, rather than Qualcomm’s processors.

All in all, the performance of the Galaxy Fold is said to be akin to the Galaxy S10+, though there are apparently some design and performance issues.

The Twitter Q&A session also confirms that – as many suspected – the Galaxy Fold doesn’t fold completely flat, but rather closes in the style of a binder, leaving a small gap between the two displays.

Whether or not this is an actual ‘problem’ will end up being down to an individual’s predilections, and is perhaps even to be expected given the revolutionary nature of the design.

What does seem likely to cause consternation for those shelling out the best part of £2000 to hold a chunk of the future in their hand is the fact that apps are apparently still lagging when switching between displays.

The example given was Chrome taking a few seconds to re-render properly when switching to the full-screen display mode.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Fold looks set to get a bunch of custom wallpapers to suit its form factor, and should be compatible with its manufacturer’s native Samsung Pay mobile payments app.

The Galaxy Fold is set to be released in the UK on Friday, May 3 and will be available exclusively on EE. You can pre-order the device from April 26, either through EE or direct from Samsung.

Both vendors will currently let you register your interest in the device – which starts at a hefty £1799 – so you receive updates ahead of sales going live.

