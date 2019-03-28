Samsung has taken quite a lot of stick since it unveiled the Galaxy Fold, and it has tried to alleviate fears over the durability and design of its folding phone by publishing a mesmerising new video that shows the device being put through its paces.

We’ve put together a list of the biggest question marks that are currently hanging over the Galaxy Fold, which you can look through here. Arguably the most important of those is durability.

Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy Fold “can outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds (or around five years of use, if used 100 times a day)” and, in an attempt to prove this, it has posted a video that demonstrates some of the durability tests the Fold has been put through.

Slickly shot, rhythmic and set to thumping dance music, it’s quite a watch. Think an exercise video for hinged electronics. And it’s even better when you speed it up. Grab your headband and prepare to sweat:

According to Samsung, this particular test “takes a full week to complete”.

The video, of course, proves nothing. But it provides an intriguing peek behind the curtain, and gives us yet another look at the Galaxy Fold in action.

Unfortunately for the South Korean firm, many of the fears surrounding its folding phone stem from the fact that Samsung still hasn’t allowed anyone to use it − not officially, anyway.

A purported hands-on video of the Galaxy Fold emerged earlier this month, showing what appears to be a pre-retail version of the device with an extremely visible crease running down the primary display.

Of course, this may not be the final device that makes it into the hands of early adopters. Samsung may have found a way to lessen the prominence of the crease. It’s also unknown as to how many times this particular handset has been folded.

You can see it in the video below.

Until Samsung allows people to use the Galaxy Fold, these fears aren’t going anywhere.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to the UK on May 3, with prices starting at £1799. Pre-orders will go live on April 26, and EE is Samsung’s exclusive partner operator for the device in the UK.

