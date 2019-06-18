Galaxy Fold Delay: Samsung reportedly rules out July release

The Galaxy Fold saga continues to be a source of embarrassment for Samsung as retailers cancel pre-orders amid widespread uncertainty over the future of the supposedly groundbreaking device.

Just last week, the company offered some hope, promising an announcement within ‘weeks’, but even the prospect of a launch this summer seems questionable given the latest comments attributed to a Samsung official.

The Korea Herald reports the unnamed official as saying Samsung hasn’t been able to resolve the display breakage issues that caused the postponement of the release back in April. The device didn’t even make its way to consumers after reviewers discovered the issues that somehow made it past quality control.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Fold problems

In response to the speculation that a re-release might be rescheduled for July, the official says:

“If we are running such a media event this month, we should be doing something by now,” said a Samsung official. Nothing has progressed since the April delay.”

The comment, if verified, would place into question whether the company can get the device to customers by the end of the summer or, dare we say it, at all.

The development comes after US mobile network AT&T became the latest party to cancel customers’ pre-orders of the Galaxy Fold. The network simply said: “Samsung delayed the release of the phone, which means we can’t ship your phone.”

Best Buy, the big box retailer, also cancelled the pre-orders, saying Best Buy says “with breakthrough designs and technology come many hurdles and the possibility to face a plethora of unforeseen hiccups. These hurdles have led Samsung to postpone the release of the Galaxy Fold, and Samsung has not provided a new release date. Because we put our customers first and want to ensure they are taken care of in the best possible manner, Best Buy has decided to cancel all current pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.”