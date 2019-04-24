The Galaxy Fold debacle means Huawei’s Mate X is the foldable to beat

We all thought that the Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X was going to be one of the headline phone showdowns in 2019. Now thought?

Recent events in the mobile world have turned things on their head, with Huawei confirming it’s sticking to its foldable phone’s release date in a bid to bury struggling rival Samsung’s effort.

That’s according to Chinese website MyDrivers, which reports that a Huawei spokesperson has confirmed the Mate X (pictured above) is on track to launch in June as originally planned.

It was thought that Huawei might bump the Mate X’s release date back by a couple of months to allow for additional testing, but that no longer appears to be the case, if the the latest industry news is to be believed.

Samsung, on the other hand, has indefinitely delayed the consumer launch of the Galaxy Fold. Originally set for April 26, the South Korean chaebol was forced to postpone the release of its foldable after reviewers began reporting serious defects with the device’s screen.

While not quite yet on a par with 2016’s infamous Galaxy Note 7 global recall, the delay nevertheless represents a set back for Samsung – especially if rival the Mate X now gains a significant head start in the release wars.

Samsung hasn’t officially linked the Galaxy Fold’s delay to display problems, simply saying that it wanted to look at making “further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience.”

“We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold,” Samsung said of the Galaxy Fold’s delayed release date in a statement.

However, with the length of the delay unknown, those keen to taste the would-be foldable phone future for themselves are faced with much less of a choice, given that the rushed and severely flawed Royole Flexpai has essentially been revealed as little more than a marketing stunt.

Yes, it looks like it’s Mate X or bust for early adopters.

For now.

