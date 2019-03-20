Samsung Galaxy Fold hands-on video offers a closer look at that crease

In many cases, the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold brought more questions than answers. The company orchestrated a carefully-controlled launch, which left us asking how pronounced and noticeable was the crease down the centre of the display.

A purported hands-on video showing what appears to be a pre-retail version of the device seems to provide that answer. The clip provided by YouTube user phoneoftime shows an exceptionally visible crease down the front of the handset, which is locked to the US network AT&T.

You can see it in the video below. You’ll probably want to mute the sound though, there’s a movie playing in the background very loudly and there’s nothing worth hearing.

Of course, this may not be the final device that makes it into the hands of early adopters. Samsung may have found a way to lessen the prominence of the crease.

It’s also unknown as to how many times this particular handset has been folded. Samsung says the device should withstand a whopping 200,000 folds before said crease is visible. That’s around 50-times a day for more than ten years.

We’re expecting Samsung to bring the handset to us at an event next month, so perhaps there will be some clarity before consumers are asked to part with such a hefty sum.

On the plus side, the video seems to prove there is no problem with the folding mechanism itself. It seems quite natural, while the display lights up almost instantly once the fold is complete.

Other questions about the device still endure. The gap that is present whenever the device is fully folded remains somewhat of a concern for some. There are also worries about the durability of the handset, but that’s to be expected considering its a first-gen product.

Does this video change your mind on a Galaxy Fold purchase? Or are you sceptical this is the finished product? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.