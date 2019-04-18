Mere hours after Samsung finally allowed tech journalists to actually touch the Galaxy Fold, reviewers have discovered unbelievably, catastrophically, calamitously bad issues with their device’s screen.

Less than 48 hours after receiving their review unit, journalists from The Verge, CNBC and Bloomberg, and well-known YouTuber Marques Brownlee, said that the internal display on their Galaxy Fold either stopped working altogether, or started malfunctioning. Badly.

This is bad look for Samsung. The Galaxy Fold has an eye-watering price tag of £1799, and though pre-orders only go live in the UK on April 26, pre-reservations for the folding handset are already full in the US.

In a newly released statement, Samsung has unsurprisingly tried to play down the matter.

“A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter,” the statement reads.

“Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches.

“Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers.”

Unfortunately, it appears that this information wasn’t clearly delivered to reviewers.

Just in case you weren’t sure, the lifecycle of the Galaxy Fold’s folding screen is supposed to be longer than two days.

The biggest question mark hanging over the handset was always durability, but Samsung has repeatedly claimed that nobody had anything to worry about.

The Galaxy Fold “can outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds (or around five years of use, if used 100 times a day)”, the South Korean giant said just a few weeks ago, after posting a video that demonstrates some of the durability tests the Fold has been put through.

It’s a claim that’s repeated in small print at the bottom of this pre-registration page. Though that sits beneath the line: “You may notice a crease at the center of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen.”

If you’ve been considering shelling out for a Galaxy Fold, we’d recommend waiting for this story to play out before making your move.

Do you still have any faith in the Galaxy Fold, or is this a write-off already?