Galaxy Fold and Flip users are reporting issues with Android 12

It’s barely been a day since Samsung began rolling out Android 12 on its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones, but the devices are already seeing signs of trouble.

One UI 4 – Samsung’s mobile software based on Android 12 – is the latest major OS update to hit Galaxy devices, and the first since the two foldables launched earlier this year.

One UI 4 has already brought a wide range of UI updates and features to the Galaxy S21, including a new colour palette tool taken straight from Android 12’s Material You interface, redesigned widgets and animations, a handful of new camera features and a Privacy Dashboard that’ll let you see what data individual apps are looking at and remove those permissions from one place.

However, some Samsung users appear to be less than impressed with the software of the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, taking to Samsung’s forums to air their issues with this update.

According to a report by SamMobile, who first spotted the complaints, some users have warned that their phones entered recovery mode after installing the update, while others claimed the new software bricked their foldable entirely.

Other users faced less serious (but no less annoying) problems after installing One UI 4, including slowed down performance, issues with dark mode and the Dual Messenger feature breaking with certain apps.

Some issues reported included affected screens, with complaints of flickering displays, a broken screenshot function and phones stuck on slower 60Hz refresh rates.

Others encountered problems with the camera, with one user seeing images automatically deleted from their gallery and another stating that their camera app stopped working entirely.

There have also been reports of problems streaming video from third-party apps, including Netflix and YouTube, on the 2021 foldables.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has responded to these reports by temporarily halting its One UI 4 rollout across the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Hopefully, we won’t need to wait too long for these issues to be resolved and the updates to get back on track.

