Galaxy Fold 2 ‘square’ design to see flip phone showdown with folding Moto Razr

With the relaunch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold apparently imminent, the company is already making plans for a sequel with a more aesthetically appeasing folding design, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report says Samsung is preparing to unveil a luxury handset that folds down into a ‘compact-sized square’ as soon as early 2020. According to people familiar with the matter, the next handset in Samsung’s foldable phone portfolio will have a 6.7-inch screen with a clamshell hinge.

Those privy to the phone’s development say it’ll be square in shape, compared to the rectangular Galaxy Fold, and small enough to be easily pocketable thanks also to its thinner form factor.

According to the report, the next handset will be have another advantage over its predecessor – when opened the handset will be more akin to a traditional smartphone, compared with the squarer 7.3-inch Galaxy Fold display. That means Android apps will be able to run natively.

Related: Foldable phones

Interestingly, the report says the handset will be more affordable than the Galaxy Fold, which, at £1799, is the most expensive smartphone marketed by one of the major manufacturers.

If the phone sounds a lot like what Motorola is planning with its foldable Razr revamp, then you’re probably not too far off. According to the sources, Samsung is working with an American designer by the name of Thom Browne in order to make the smartphone more actionable. The report also says the handset “will sport cutting-edge display technology and the nostalgic appeal of rejuvenating the flip-phone.”

Samsung hasn’t commented on the report, naturally, as it ramps up preparations to relaunch the Galaxy Fold having mitigated the issues that prompted it to pull the device from release just weeks before it was due to go on sale. Just yesterday, Samsung opened up pre-registration pages in the UK and the US, but isn’t yet allowing pre-orders or promising a release date.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More