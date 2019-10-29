Samsung may have confirmed clamshell Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung has teased the possibility of a clamshell form factor for its next foldable smartphone, the likely successor to the Galaxy Fold.

In a teaser video published to YouTube during the Samsung Developers Conference on Tuesday, Samsung revealed a concept similar to that floated by the forthcoming Moto Razr redo, which was expected to launch by the end of the year.

The video shows a new foldable experience, not only in hardware, but in software. The clip shows how a full screen video could be pushed into the top half of the screen when the device is folded, resulting in larger video controls appearing on the bottom half of the display. This could be ideal, for example, of you’re looking to prop the phone up while cooking.

While this doesn’t confirm the Galaxy Fold 2 will offer a clamshell form factor, it is a serious hint in that direction, following the publication of multiple patents showing Samsung is working on the tech.

In the post on YouTube, Samsung said it will continue to explore new form factor options in the category.

The vio descriptions says: “With the launch of Galaxy Fold, Samsung designed a first-of-its kind mobile experience that is much more than a foldable device. Samsung, alongside hundreds of developers and partners, created an entire foldable ecosystem that continues grow and opens up new possibilities to the mobile experience.

“As promised at SDC last year, Samsung will continue to explore a range of new form factors in the foldable category. And at SDC19, Samsung invited developers and users alike to join the exploration of exciting new use cases and user experiences.”

Regardless of the form factor deployed, any Galaxy Fold successor is likely to require an upgrade in terms of durability, following the delayed launch earlier this year. Even after its re-release following display issues, early adopters have experienced problems with the durability.

