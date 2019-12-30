Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might go on sale before Galaxy S11 – report

If you held off on the Samsung Galaxy Fold while Samsung sorted all of the first-gen teething problems, your patience may be rewarded sooner than you thought.

A new report from Samsung’s South Korean homeland suggests the firm will be ready to release the Galaxy Fold 2 immediately after its unveiling – and that might be before the Galaxy 11 series goes on sale.

The Yonhap News Agency (via Android Central) claims the phone will be available “immediately” post-launch, but it’s not clear whether that release will be global or simply in South Korea.

Both ranges are expected to be launched in February at Samsung’s next and yet-to-be-announced Unpacked event. Given Samsung usually takes a few weeks to get the Galaxy series into the market, there’s hope the Fold 2 would be first to availability.

That doesn’t leave much time for consumers to save their pennies for a phone that’s likely to cost a significant wedge when it eventually goes on sale. Recent speculation has suggested the price will be more in-line with the cost of other flagship phones, but that remains to be seen.

Related: Moto Razr 2019

A February release would also mark a short turnaround for the company, given the first-generation Fold only went on sale in September, following a long delay to cope with address issues with a brittle and fragile folding display.

The Fold 2 is expected to bring about a significant reimagining of the design, with a clamshell form factor akin to the Motorola Razr, which will launch in the New Year.

The Galaxy Fold design wasn’t universally loved, thanks largely to the thick outer bezels surrounding the outer display, but was considered an amazing technological achievement. Let’s hope Samsung can get the next-generation version into people’s hands with a more accessible price point and a reliable build that brings everyone into the… erm… fold.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …