Alleged Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone price and release date revealed

Samsung’s keenly anticipated dual-screen, foldable smartphone will cost way more than $1000 when it eventually comes out, according to a new report.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports that the device will be called the ‘Samsung Galaxy F’, and will launch in March 2019.

It will apparently not feature 5G support, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S10, which − the report says − will launch in February 2019.

According to the report, exact pricing for the Samsung Galaxy F smartphone-cum-tablet has not yet been set in stone, but it could cost approximately 2 million South Korean Won (~£1370).

That’s not as lofty a figure as we initially feared, being firmly in iPhone XS Max territory.

We had been expecting the Galaxy F to make an appearance at the Samsung Developer Conference last week, but the South Korean firm instead chose to focus its keynote on Infinity Flex, the fully-foldable mobile display that will feature on the device.

The company says the Infinity Flex display is flexible and strong enough to be folded and unfolded “hundreds of thousands” of times without risk of damage, and claims it will be ready for mass production within months.

“Users now have the best of both worlds: a compact smartphone that unfolds to reveal a larger immersive display for multitasking and viewing content,” it said.

“The app experience seamlessly transitions from the smaller display to the larger display as the device unfolds. In addition, users can browse, watch, connect and multitask without losing a beat, simultaneously using three active apps on the larger display.”

The Galaxy F will feature one 7.3-inch OLED inner display and one 4.6-inch OLED outer display, and you’ll be able to fold and unfold it like a book.

