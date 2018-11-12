The Galaxy F foldable phone is getting Android Q’s first killer feature

While many phone owners are still waiting for their taste of Android Pie, Google is busy planning its next mobile OS release and has just teased us with a couple of major new features coming to Android Q in 2019. Here’s what they could mean for Samsung’s incoming foldable phone device.

Google’s Android Dev Summit 2018 kind of got drowned out by all the Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone noise coming from the Samsung Developer Conference down the road, but that doesn’t mean a couple of

The first spot comes to us via Phone Arena and points out that Google quietly made its first explicit reference Android 10 ‘Q’ at its dev conference.

In addition, Google said that it expected to see “foldables coming from several Android manufacturers” including the Galaxy X next year, and that its next mobile OS would offer native support for apps to work on such devices.

This led to talk of one of Android Q’s first killer features, something Google is currently referring to as ‘screen continuity’. It will mean that when you’re running an app on a foldable device, it will transfer seamlessly between the two screen layouts – the smaller, smartphone-like folded screen, and the more immersive, tablet-style experience you get when the device is unfolded.

Here’s a look at it in action.

Equally exciting is the news that we might be seeing an Android Q beta release earlier than ever before.

This comes to us from XDA Developers and an Android Dev Summit session led by Hung-ying Tyan of Google’s Project Treble initiative.

“We are also exploring ways to make future GSI available earlier than the release of next Android version. So you will be able to try out next Android version earlier over GSI. And at the same time we can also get early feedback from you, so the benefit is mutual. So please stay tuned for our further announcement on this,” he said at the event.

To cut through the dev jargon: historically, the source code for a new version of Android is first made available to the public through the Android Open Source Project, or AOSP. We use the term ‘public’ loosely, as such early stage betas are still primarily intended for testing by third-party developers and the Android enthusiast community.

Going forward, Google has hinted that it might drop a Generic Source Image, or GSI, before this release, which would mean that those with the know-how would be able to manually flash a future of Android to their device before the source code is actually released.

Again, this is all fairly advanced stuff, but combined with Android Q’s designs on new foldable phone features, it makes for a tantalising taste of what’s to come with Android 10 next year.

What features do you want to see in Android Q? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.