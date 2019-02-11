It looks like Samsung is planning to incentivise Galaxy S10 pre-orders with a pretty tempting free gift: a pair of Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s answer to Apple AirPods.

While this is still a rumour at the moment, the source is pretty reliable: the code of Samsung Russia’s official S10 promotional page.

Related: Best smartphones

Samsung sleuths at Galaxy Club found the following telling line in the source code: “Оформи предзаказ нового флагмана прямо сейчас и получи беспроводные наушники Galaxy Buds подарок.”

For those not fluent in Russian, the gist is that pre-orders of the new flagship will get the wireless headphones as a free gift.

The source code even goes as far as to confirm our suspicions regarding the S10’s release date, saying the promotion will run from February 20 to March 7. So that March 8 release looks pretty much guaranteed, then.

Free Galaxy Buds aren’t quite guaranteed, though. As this only appears on the Russian website, it’s possible that the promotion only applies to fans in that territory – but you’d imagine that Samsung would make this a pre-order bonus across regions.

Especially as the Galaxy Buds are one half of the handset’s rumoured party trick where it can wirelessly charge the headphones off the back of the phone.

Related: Best true wireless earbuds

What is uncertain, however, is whether any pre-order gift will apply to all models equally. As we’ve revealed elsewhere, the S10 is due to come in three flavours: the entry-level S10 E, the regular S10 and the S10 Plus. It’s very possible that Samsung will want to tempt customers into picking a more expensive model with a valuable pre-order bonus.

Would a free set of Galaxy Buds tempt you into pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S10? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.